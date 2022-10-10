Lesotho’s new party set for election win, early results show

Sam Matekane, a millionaire diamond magnate and leader of Lesotho’s Revolution For Prosperity (RFP), gestures before addressing his supporters following the Lesotho’s parliamentary election in the capital Maseru, Lesotho, October 8, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko MASERU, Oct 9 (Reuters) – A recently founded party led by a millionaire diamond magnate looked set on Sunday to win Lesotho’s parliamentary election, having secured enough for a simple majority, according to preliminary results from the election commission.

By Sunday afternoon, results from the Oct. 7 vote were in for 49 out of a total of 80 constituencies. The Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) party, formed by Sam Matekane in March, had secured 41 seats, the minimum required to reach a simple majority. The current ruling party All Basotho Convention (ABC), which has run the country of 2.14 million people since 2017, was faring badly with no seats won so far, the tally showed. The Democratic Congress (DC), the main opposition party and member of the coalition government, is running a distant second to the RFP in the race, having secured at least six seats.

A victory for the RFP paves the way for a change in government in a southern African country marred by political upheaval, stalled reforms under the ABC and widespread exasperation of people over political wrangling, corruption and policy paralysis. Read more: Lesotho to hold election after years of instability RFP has promised to usher in a new era of governance and prosperity in the country by exploiting its natural resources and its commercial competitiveness, drawing from its founder’s experience in running businesses. The party has also promised to strengthen the state institutions.