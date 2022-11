Musk says Twitter to launch ‘Verified’ service next week with a ‘gold check’ for companies

Elon Musk Twitter account displayed on a phone screen and Twitter logo displayed on a screen in the background are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on November 22, 2022.

Jakub Porzycki | Nurphoto | Getty Images Elon Musk said in a tweet Friday that Twitter would launch its delayed “Verified” service next week with different colored checks depending on the type of account.

The Twitter CEO said there would be a “gold check” for companies, a grey colored one for government accounts and the existing blue one for individuals, whether they are celebrities or not. All verified accounts will be “manually authenticated” before the check is activated, Musk said. The billionaire called the move “Painful, but necessary”

Musk’s comments come after he was forced to pause the $8 per month Twitter Blue service, which allowed anyone to pay the subscription for the blue verification tick, after users abused the system by impersonating brands and famous people. The CEO said Monday that Twitter would delay the relaunch of its $8 per month Blue Verified service. At the time, Musk said Twitter will “probably use [a] different color check for organizations than individuals.” Now he has given details on what that could look like.