World Bank approves $750 million in budgetary support to Kenya

NAIROBI, March 17 (Reuters) – The World Bank has approved $750 million lending to Kenya for budgetary support, pegged on reforms in public procurement to curb graft, the multilateral lender said on Thursday.

In 2019, the East African nation qualified for the World Bank’s Development Policy Operations (DPO), which lends cash directly to the Treasury for budget support instead of financing specific projects.

The loan, which comes with an annual interest rate of about 3.0%, is the second tranche of a credit facility initiated in 2020, the World Bank said. The first tranche was disbursed last June.

Reforms tied to the loans include the establishment of an electronic platform for public procurement to foster transparency and reduce opportunities for corruption, it said in a statement.