Asia markets mostly fall as U.S. jobs report show room for more hikes; Adani saga continues

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific mostly fell on Monday as a stronger-than-expected jobs report from the U.S. worrying investors the Federal Reserve has room for more interest rate hikes, as it continued its efforts to control inflation.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 2.2% as property and technology stocks led losses. The Shenzhen Component shed 1.25% and the Shanghai Composite also lost 0.9%.

In South Korea, the Kospi in South Korea fell 1.7% to 2,438.19 and the Kosdaq lost 0.71% to 761.33. The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.25% to 7,539.00. Japan’s Nikkei 225 bucked the trend and gained 0.67% to 2,7693.65 and the Topix rose 0.45% to 1,979.22.

The Nifty 50 in India shed 0.64% and the S&P Sensex fell 0.66% as stocks of Adani Group mostly fell as allegations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud raised by Hindenburg raises concerns of spillover effects on wider Indian markets and Wall Street lenders.