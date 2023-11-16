Lagos is one of the most congested cities in the world. 40 percent of cars in Nigeria are registered in Lagos. Commuters spend at least three hours in traffic. | Image: Midjourney Lagos, a dynamic urban hub celebrated for its lively markets and diverse culinary tapestry, finds itself at the forefront of a technological revolution in the food industry. As the city undergoes a metamorphosis, so does its gastronomic landscape, witnessing the ascendancy of a vibrant food-tech scene that is reshaping the dining experience for Lagosians.

A standout phenomenon is the surge of food delivery platforms seamlessly linking eager consumers with a plethora of culinary delights. Whether craving traditional Nigerian fare or international flavors, these platforms provide a hassle-free means for Lagosians to relish their preferred dishes in the comfort of their homes or offices. Beyond catering to the city’s fast-paced lifestyle, this trend bolsters local eateries, fostering a mutually beneficial relationship between consumers and businesses. According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Lagos’ residents splurged N830 billion ($2 billion) on dining out in 2019, constituting 34% of their total food expenditure. Additionally, Jumia Food’s 2020 Nigeria Food Index Report identifies Lagos as one of the frontrunners in food order volume.

A significant facet of Lagos’ food-tech landscape lies in the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics. Innovation is propelled by tech-savvy startups utilizing cutting-edge solutions to elevate the dining experience. The prevalence of smart menu systems and mobile ordering applications is on the rise, empowering diners to peruse menus, tailor orders, and facilitate payments, all through the convenience of their smartphones. QSR Magazine notes that digital ordering and delivery have outpaced dine-in traffic, growing at 300% since 2014.

In tandem, the online food delivery market in Nigeria surged to $834.7 million in 2022, with projections from the International Market Analysis Research and Consulting (IMARC) Group foreseeing a substantial leap to $1,719.4 million by 2028, reflecting an impressive growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% during 2023-2028.

Advertisement

Homemade By Eden Life: Revolutionizing Culinary Experiences Through Tech Eden Life, a tech startup founded in 2019 boasting $1.4 million in investor backing, recently unveiled Homemade by Eden Life, a home service solution designed to facilitate healthy living. The brainchild of ex-Andela staffers Nadayar Enegesi, Prosper Otemuyiwa, and Silm Momoh, Eden Life secured funding from investors like EXPERT DOJO, Goodwater Capital, Village Global, and Google for Startups Accelerator: Black founders, Future Africa, Samurai Incubate, and Village Global.

In an interview with CNBC Africa, Firi Adoki, Eden Life’s food production lead, explains the strategic use of technology that propels Homemade to the forefront of the market in Lagos. Adoki emphasizes the pivotal role of web and mobile apps: “Our apps enable us to move closer to our customers, offering on-demand or subscription services seamlessly.” The mobile app not only facilitates easy ordering but also sends timely reminders to subscription users, ensuring a worry-free experience, even for the busiest individuals.

One of Homemade’s key differentiators, according to Adoki, is its commitment to affordability without compromising on quality. She explains, “We offer a rotating menu with up to 40 meal combinations weekly, spanning diverse food categories. Our users enjoy this variety without the premium price tag attached elsewhere.” Additionally, Homemade provides nutritional information for each meal, empowering users to make informed choices aligned with their health goals, a service that usually comes at a premium but is offered for free by Homemade. For busy professionals in cities like Lagos, Homemade’s customized subscription model becomes a culinary lifesaver. Adoki notes, “Users can explore a variety of home-cooked meals without juggling multiple service providers—a pain point for many with hectic schedules.”

Advertisement

To navigate industry challenges, Homemade continually refines its operations. Adoki states, “We focus on strengthening backend operations, ensuring proximity to quality suppliers to maintain affordability.” The company stays ahead by understanding market trends, implementing strategic buying, and unveiling innovative products like the recent beta launch for individuals with diabetes, offering consultation, meal plans, and delivery services tailored to their needs. Looking to the future, Adoki envisions Homemade as a trailblazer in the intersection of culinary and technology. “We aim to release features that enhance user experiences across our diverse services, from events catering to office and individual subscriptions.” Homemade also plans to expand its distribution models to reach untapped audiences.

Chowdeck: Reengineering Food Delivery In Lagos’ Bustling Business Landscape Founded in October 2021 and headquartered in Lagos, Chowdeck emerged as a leading on-demand food delivery service and marketplace. This innovative platform connects customers with their favorite meals from a diverse array of restaurants, offering a delivery experience in under 30 minutes. Co-founded by Femi Aluko, former Principal Engineer at Paystack, Olumide Ojo, and Lanre Yusuf, Chowdeck’s leadership team brings a wealth of experience from the realms of African fintech and engineering.

At the core of Chowdeck’s mission is the empowerment of African restaurants to efficiently reach customers anytime, anywhere. The platform extends support to its restaurant partners, fostering growth that resonates in the success stories of the majority of establishments within its network while reporting the delivery of over 80,000 meals in the last six months across two major cities in Lagos. “We are greatly impressed by Chowdeck’s rapid industry growth and its well-established reputation for consistently delivering exceptional customer experiences. As a customer-focused brand, it is crucial for us to align with partners who prioritize the customer at the core of their operations, particularly in addressing the last mile challenge,” says Kofi Abunu, managing director of Food Concepts Plc (owners of Chicken Republic), during the announcement of the restaurant’s integration into Chowdeck’s ecosystem as a new partner.

Advertisement

Chowdeck reportedly processes more than 800 deliveries daily with $156,000 monthly gross merchandise value (GMV) and $35,000 monthly revenue. Additionally, the startup is reportedly growing 42% month-over-month. FoodCourt: Revolutionizing Lagos’ Culinary Landscape Through Virtual Restaurants FoodCourt, formerly known as CoKitchen, founded in 2021, positions itself as a virtual restaurant company, having delivered over 350,000 meals.

Food Court Website | Image: Food Court Co-founded by Henry Nneji and Paul Adokiye Iruene with a mission to enhance accessibility to high-quality food and convenient goods, FoodCourt employs virtual restaurants and dark stores to address the unique challenges of the on-demand food delivery market. “Consumer behavior is changing in Africa, and despite the rise of food delivery aggregator apps, there is still a massive amount of inefficiency in the food delivery space. We realized that all customers really wanted was good food and a seamless ordering experience,” Nneji, FoodCourt’s co-founder and CEO told Disrupt Africa.

Distinguishing itself by adopting a comprehensive full-stack approach, FoodCourt takes control of various aspects of the value chain, including technology, production, and delivery. Bootstrapped initially, the startup participated in Y Combinator’s S22 Batch shortly after its launch, and since then has seen significant uptake. Around 65% of its monthly active users order at least twice a month, and some as much as 30 times in a single month. The startup reported revenues of $222,000 in August 2022.