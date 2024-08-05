The disappointing jobs report spurred investor fears that the Federal Reserve made a mistake last week when it kept interest rates unchanged, and that the world’s largest economy is headed toward a recession.

The stock sell-off has also been exacerbated by volatility in some of the major earnings and a more hawkish Bank of Japan, which has led to speculation that the popular yen “carry trade” has imploded over a short-term basis. A “carry trade” takes place when investor borrows in a currency with low interest rates, such as the yen, and reinvests the proceeds in a currency with a higher rate of return.