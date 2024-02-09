On Friday the flagship cryptocurrency rose more than 4% to $47,307.00, according to Coin Metrics, a level not seen since March 2022. Ether advanced 3% to $2,511.75.

Bitcoin trading volume and sentiment have been suppressed over the past two weeks as investors worried about big outflows from the Grayscale Bitcoin ETF and a deeper pullback in its price ahead of an expected rip higher this year. Nevertheless, bitcoin’s now up 10% for the week, while ether is on track for a 9% gain.