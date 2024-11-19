Speaking at the third Global Financial Leaders Investment Summit, hosted by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, He reiterated Beijing’s commitment to “explore and implement” measures aimed at building Hong Kong as an “international financial center.” That’s according to CNBC’s translation of his spoken Mandarin.

Beijing’s stimulus measures have already “benefited” Hong Kong, said He, who oversees a key economic and financial policymaking body. “The upward trajectory of the economy is more certain.”