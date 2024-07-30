At the same time, the U.K. – already the source of many of the UAE’s expatriates – is projected to see its millionaire population drop by 17% by 2028, according to Swiss bank UBS.

High-net worth individuals are in many cases voting with their feet, seeking greener pastures – or in the case of tax-free expat hubs like Dubai, sandier beaches – as costs and taxes rise in their home country. The trend is likely to accelerate in the wake of the landslide election victory for the U.K.’s Labour Party in June, according to some financiers.