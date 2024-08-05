The regional Stoxx 600 index was 2.77% lower by 8:19 a.m. London time, with all sectors and major regional bourses trading in the red. Tech stocks led losses, shedding as much as 5% before paring losses slightly to trade down 4.7%, while banks were 3.7% lower.

The lower start for major European markets comes amid wider global volatility; U.S. stock futures fell Sunday night following a turbulent last week for Wall Street, in which the Nasdaq Composite dropped into correction territory. Asia-Pacific markets also continued the selloff overnight.