LONDON — European stocks fell sharply at the start of the Monday session, as global volatility continues amid concerns of a looming U.S. recession.
The regional Stoxx 600 index was 2.77% lower by 8:19 a.m. London time, with all sectors and major regional bourses trading in the red. Tech stocks led losses, shedding as much as 5% before paring losses slightly to trade down 4.7%, while banks were 3.7% lower.
The lower start for major European markets comes amid wider global volatility; U.S. stock futures fell Sunday night following a turbulent last week for Wall Street, in which the Nasdaq Composite dropped into correction territory. Asia-Pacific markets also continued the selloff overnight.
Earnings in Europe come from Uniper, Infineon, Monte dei Paschi and Palantir Technologies on Monday. Data releases include services purchasing managers’ index data from the U.K, Italy and Spain.