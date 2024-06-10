“We’ve seen record first quarter mine production in 2024 up 4% year on year. But the bigger picture, I think about mine production is that, effectively, it plateaued around 2016, 2018 and we’ve seen no growth since then,” WGC Chief Market Strategist John Reade said.

According to data from the international trade association, mine production inched up only 0.5% in 2023 compared to a year ago.