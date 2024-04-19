Israel carried out a limited military strike against Iran and is currently assessing the strike’s effectiveness and damage caused, a source familiar with the situation told NBC News. The operation was conducted in the early hours of Friday morning local time.

Both oil benchmarks pared gains after initially jumping over 3% on news of explosions in Iran. Global benchmark Brent traded 1.73% higher at $88.62 a barrel after topping $90 earlier, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate rose 1.75% to $84.1 per barrel.