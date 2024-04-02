“When you look closely, you’ll see that the main drivers were sluggish demand,’’ Sello Seleke, macro economist at ABSA told CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters. But…“we also saw something quite interesting. So in terms of supply delivery times, we saw that shortening. So what this says, which is quite positive in recent context, is that it shows that, your supply chains are getting better.’’

South Africa’s economy is struggling to recover from record power shortages last year and an uncertain economic environment as the country heads to elections that some analysts are predicting may end the 30-year majority rule of the African National Congress. The vote will be held on May 29.