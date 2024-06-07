AI firm Anthropic and work management platform Asana released their new 2024 State of AI at Work report on Wednesday, which surveyed 5,007 knowledge workers in the U.S. and U.K. about their view of AI adoption in the workplace. Knowledge workers can be roughly described as expert white-collar workers who use analytical skills.

It found that over a quarter of workers surveyed were concerned that they’d be perceived as “lazy” if they used AI at work. Another 23% said they were afraid of being labeled “frauds” for using AI at work.