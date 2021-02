2021 Outlook: Afreximbank expects robust recovery for African economies

2020 was tough year for the world’s economies, due to the COVID-19 pandemic; and the African continent has not been immune to the effects of the virus. But the gospel of economic growth on the continent remains; with Afreximbank projecting that aggregate output for Africa will expand by around 4.5 per cent. Hippolyte Fofack, Chief Economist at Afreximbank joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Feb 17 2021 | 16:26:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)