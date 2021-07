Share

ABSA Insight Series: Has COVID-19 killed the lipstick effect?

Despite lockdown levels in South Africa easing, the COVID-19 crisis did not lead to the traditional “Lipstick Effect” witnessed in the past. Isana Cordier, Sector Head for Consumer Goods and Services, Corporate and Investment Banking, Absa joins CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters to discuss the change in consumer behaviour and the latest trends driving spending.

Tue, 13 Jul 2021 14:15:45 GMT