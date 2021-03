AfCFTA: How financial institutions can facilitate cross-border trade

As countries in Africa work to recover from the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement offers an opportunity to support this recovery. Akin Dawodu, Citi’s Cluster Head for Sub-Saharan Africa joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor and Godfrey Mutizwa as they explore what role banks can play in facilitating cross border trade.

Thu Mar 25 2021 | 12:11:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)