Share

AfCFTA: How to make trade work for Africa

At their 7th meeting in Accra recently, trade ministers across Africa reaffirmed their commitment to commence trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area. Although outstanding issues around the rules of origin remain, Africa’s trade ministers believe that the implementation of the continental trade pact will go a long way to help countries.

Tue, 02 Nov 2021 10:13:44 GMT