AfDB’s Nwabufo on how to close the energy access gap in Africa

There have been efforts across the East African region to expand electricity access, but the benefits of increased access to modern and cleaner energy services often fail to accrue evenly to men and women. African Development Bank’s Nnenna Lily Nwabufo joins CNBC Africa to unpack this.

Tue Feb 23 2021 | 14:38:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)