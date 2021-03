Africa CEO Forum: How to reinvent African finance post COVID-19

Up until the pandemic, Africa’s finance was one of the most dynamic globally, with banking income growing by 11 per cent per year on average, more than $800million raised by fintech firms in 2019. Amir Ben Yahmed, Founder & President, Africa CEO Forum joins CNBC Africa on the development trajectory of the African finance.

Thu Mar 04 2021 | 10:03:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)