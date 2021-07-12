African Anti-Corruption Day: Examining progress made so far

The eleventh of July marked the fifth African Anti-Corruption Day, signalling a significant milestone in the fight against Corruption on the continent. This year’s theme was Regional Economic Communities as critical actors in the implementation of the African Union Convention on Prevention and Combating Corruption. Joining CNBC Africa to assess the level of progress made in Africa’s anti-corruption fight is the Regional Lead for Africa and the Middle East at Open Government Partnership, Theo Chiviru.