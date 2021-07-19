African Markets – Factors to watch on July 19

NAIROBI, July 19 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares slipped to a one-week low on Monday and perceived safe haven assets, including the yen and gold, edged higher amid fears of rising inflation and a surge in coronavirus cases, while oil prices fell on oversupply worries.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Monday, after the OPEC+ group of producers overcame internal divisions and agreed to boost output, sparking some concerns about a crude surplus as COVID-19 infections continue to rise in many countries.

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS

South Africa’s rand firmed on Friday as days of unrest began to subside and communities took stock of looting and violence in which at least 117 people were killed.