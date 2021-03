African Rainbow Capital CEO shows positive outlook for 2021

African Rainbow Capital Investments has reported a 7.6 per cent decline in Net Asset Value per share, for the six months ended December. The company says that market sentiment and activity in certain sectors have improved, especially with the prospect of vaccines becoming available. Johan van der Merwe, Co-CEO at African Rainbow Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Mar 18 2021 | 16:44:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)