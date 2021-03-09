AHAIC2021: How Africa can accelerate progress toward Universal Health Coverage

The Africa Health Agenda International Conference (AHAIC) 2021 is an African-led global convening, bringing together diverse stakeholders to address how Africa can accelerate progress toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC) – and to collectively chart a course forward, from commitment to action. The 2019 conference, which took place in Kigali, convened over 1,800 delegates, including scientists, leaders from government, the private sector, civil society, development partners, youth and advocates for health, as well as delegates from 50 countries, to discuss systems and innovations needed to enable Africa to achieve UHC.