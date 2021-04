In this Legacy Series Documentary, we feature the Book Launch for Leaving the Tarmac: Buying a Bank in Africa. Meet the author former Access Bank CEO, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede in a one-on-one conversation, as he gives us a frontline account of what it means to seize opportunities and weather risks in Africa’s banking industry.

PUBLISHED: Wed, 07 Apr 2021 10:35:18 GMT