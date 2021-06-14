Alexander Forbes eyes acquisitions after insurance sale to Sanlam

Alexander Forbes has reported 4 per cent growth in headline earnings per share for the year ended March. This is from the prior comparable period. The company also reported 29 per cent rise in assets under administration, with assets under management surpassing the R400 billion mark. Joining CNBC Africa to review the numbers is Dawie de Villiers, CEO at Alexander Forbes.
