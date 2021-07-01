Share

Amrita Sethi on the role of blockchain in art exchange

Amrita Sethi is an award-winning multi-media and NFT/tech artist who delivered a key-note address about her work during the Africa Blockchain Week Virtual Summit. CNBC Africa’s Zinathi Gquma caught up with her to find out more about her NFT "Africa Blockchain" Voice Note Art, her multi-cultural upbringing, and living and working in Africa, Europe and Dubai. An NFT (Non Fungible Token) is a digital asset that represents real-world objects like art, music, in-game items and videos, that is bought and sold online, frequently with cryptocurrency, and is encoded with blockchain technology.

