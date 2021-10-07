Share

Analysis: What to expect from President Buhari’s 2022 budget speech

Any moment from now, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari will be delivering a budget speech and presenting the appropriation bill of 16.4 trillion naira for the 2022 fiscal year before a joint session of parliament. To finance the deficit of 6.25 trillion naira, the government also plans fresh borrowings. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the budget highlights with Kyari Bukar, a former Chairman of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group, Andrew Nevin, Chief Economist at PWC Nigeria, and Bismarck Rewane, the CEO of Financial Derivatives Company.
