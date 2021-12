Share

Apple’s New Fix-It Policy Is Not The End For ‘Right To Repair’

The ‘right to repair’ movement received good news from Apple in November 2021. The company will begin providing customers with genuine Apple tools, parts and manuals in 2022. CNBC first spoke with iFixit CEO Kyle Wiens before Apple’s new repair policy was announced, and caught up with him after the news over Zoom.

