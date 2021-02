ArcelorMittal South Africa returns to profit as tight supply lifts prices

ArcelorMittal South Africa has returned to a profit in Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation. This is for the year ended December 2020. Africa’s largest steel producer has also reduced its headline loss by 38 per cent. ArcelorMittal CEO, Kobus Verster joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Feb 11 2021 | 15:53:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)