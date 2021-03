Are African countries ready to embrace digital currencies?

The conversation around digital economies on the African continent is a broad one, and with the world moving in that direction, the question whether Africa should move in that direction has already been answered. But are we ready? Joseph Kitamirike, CEO of Altx East Africa LTD joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Mar 04 2021 | 11:23:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)