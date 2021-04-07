Are the dynamics changing for breweries in Nigeria?

On our focus on the brewers, the market value of Guinness Nigeria rose 47 per cent in the month of March on improved buying interest from investors. Meanwhile, Nigerian Breweries is proposing a Scrip Dividend Election Scheme that would see, qualified shareholders choosing to receive their final dividends in new ordinary shares of the company rather than cash. Opeyemi Ani, Research Analyst at Cordros Securities joins CNBC Africa to assess developments in Nigeria's brewery sector.

PUBLISHED: Wed, 07 Apr 2021 15:50:49 GMT