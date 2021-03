Asilimia CEO on how to unlock access to finance for informal traders

One of the main complexities small and medium-sized enterprises encounter in running and growing their businesses is the ability to take in revenue and to secure its supply of inventory and other inputs. Adoption of paytech to digitize payments is crucial. Tekwane Mwendwa, CEO and Co-Founder at Asilimia joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Mar 26 2021 | 10:33:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)