ATAF: How COVID-19 has impacted Africa’s tax landscape

The Director of Tax Programmes at the African Tax Administration Forum, Mary Baine says most countries are wary of increasing taxes because their economies did suffer from the Covid-19 pandemic and doing so could put more burden on taxpayers. While speaking to CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi, Baine also shares her thoughts on the tax challenges around the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

Tue Mar 09 2021 | 11:48:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)