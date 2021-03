Bagnnovation on how Rwanda can bridge the gap between education & workplace

After observing a massive gap between educational institutes and the skill requirements of companies in Rwanda, a team of Swedish and Rwandan nationals started BAGinnovation to strengthen the capacity of university students, and to prepare them to join the workforce in the country. CNBC Africa spoke to Gabriel Ekman, MD of Bagnnovation for more.

