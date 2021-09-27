Bank of Ghana holds key interest rate at 13.5%

ACCRA, Sept 27 (Reuters) – Ghana’s central bank on Monday kept its main interest rate unchanged at 13.5% with concerns over rising inflation balanced out by optimistic Covid-19 recovery forecasts, Governor Ernest Addison said in a statement.

The Ghanaian economy grew by just 0.4% last year – its slowest rate since 1983. But it has gained ground in 2021, expanding 3.1% in the first quarter and 3.9% in the second.

The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee sees Ghana’s overall economic outlook continuing on an upward trajectory despite inflation having risen for a fourth month in a row in August.

“Developments continue to point to a sustained recovery in economic activity following the downturn at the peak of the pandemic,” Addison said.