Bank of Ghana: Prospect for sharp fiscal correction unlikely in 2021

The Bank of Ghana says the prospect for a sharp fiscal correction in 2021 looks unlikely, as the second wave of the pandemic will require additional spending on testing and vaccines. John Gatsi, Dean of Business at the University of Cape Coast, Ghana joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Feb 05 2021 | 14:29:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)