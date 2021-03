Bidvest CEO discusses company earnings, acquisition plans & COVID-19 vaccination

Coming out with its results today, Bidvest reported that trading profit growth was enhanced by the consolidation of PHS, the leading hygiene service provider in the UK. One of the factors that contributed positively to the company’s results is good demand for hygiene services. Bidvest CEO, Mpumi Madisa joins CNBC Africa for more.

