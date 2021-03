BPR Atlas Mara CEO on digitisation strategy, COVID-19 impact on business

BPR Atlas Mara has been at the forefront of the digital banking shift in Rwanda with the bank’s books looking rather optimistic in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic. BPR Atlas Mara CEO, Maurice Toroitich joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Mar 16 2021 | 10:28:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)