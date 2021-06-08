Brigg Macadam on investing strategies in Africa amid slow vaccine rollout

It is Africa Day today, and it’s quite fitting that we get an update on investment opportunities in the region, amid the slower-than-expected Covid-19 vaccine rollout. This is with Brigg Macadam, an investment bank that finances infrastructure projects in Africa and the Middle East and joining CNBC Africa for that conversation is Founding Partner, Greg Swenson.
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent. Sign up here.