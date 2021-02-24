#BudgetSpeech2021: A tax, economic review of Finmin Mboweni’s 2021 budget

Tabling South Africa’s 2021 Budget this after, Minister Tito Mboweni said that government will stabilise debt at 88.9 per cent of GDP in 2025 and 2026. The Minister reported that South Africa’s economy is expected to rebound by 3.3 per cent this year, following a 7.2 per cent contraction in 2020. Joining CNBC Africa to review that budget is Maarten Ackerman, the Chief Economist at Citadel; Tendani Mantshimuli, Consumer Economist at Liberty & Muneer Hassan, a Senior Lecturer for Taxation at the University of Johannesburg.

Wed Feb 24 2021 | 20:35:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)