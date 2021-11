Share

Can The National Guard Fix The Labor Crisis?

The National Guard has recently been used in some states to help with labor and supply chain issues including everything from bus driver shortfalls to Covid testing and treatment. Some want the National Guard to do even more to help alleviate this tight labor market but at what cost? Watch the video to find out if the National Guard can help fix the labor crisis.

Sat, 20 Nov 2021 15:00:26 GMT