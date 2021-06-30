Share

Can Volvo’s Polestar Compete With Tesla In The U.S.?

Polestar is an electrical vehicle startup that broke onto the scene in 2017 with grand ambitions to take on Tesla and become a coveted EV brand. Backed by Volvo and Chinese auto-giant Geely, the company has been selling a limited-release performance hybrid and just recently brought its first fully electric car to market, the Polestar 2, to compete with the Tesla Model 3. It has also announced plans to start production of an electric SUV next year.

Wed, 30 Jun 2021 16:00:00 GMT