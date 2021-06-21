Captains of Industry: BPR CEO on the impact of COVID-19 on digital payments

Banque Populaire Du Rwanda is the second biggest bank in the country by number of clientele but the past two years has seen the bank try to regain previous glory. The man at the helm of this rebound is Maurice Toroitich and CNBC Africa spoke to him on this and more in this captains of industry segment.



