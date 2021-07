Share

Captains of Industry: Norrsken Founder on his interest in Africa’s tech space

Building a robust and transformative fintech echo system takes patience, trust and flexibility from both the investors and start up founders, well according to Niklas Adalberth the Founder of Norrsken and Co-founder of Europe's leading payments company Klarna. CNBC Africa sat down with him on his journey and interest in Africa.

