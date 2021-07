Share

Captains of Industry: Raptors’ Masai Ujiri on what it takes to run a successful sports franchise

The Toronto Raptors are the only team in the National basketball Association based out of the USA. In 2019, the Raptors led by their President Masai Ujiri, were crowned NBA champions but it has not been smooth sailing for the side. So, what does it take to run a successful sports brand? CNBC Africa caught up with Masai for more.

Thu, 01 Jul 2021 08:18:34 GMT