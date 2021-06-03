Captains of Industry: Wes Edens on the investment case for basketball in Africa

The potential for sports on the continent to turn into the next foreign direct investments pull has been highlighted by the success of the basketball Africa league but what will it take for more sports investment on the continent? CNBC Africa caught up with the Co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks NBA team and Aston Villa English Premier League Club, Wes Edens for more.
PUBLISHED: Thu, 03 Jun 2021 12:42:00 GMT
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent. Sign up here.