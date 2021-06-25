Share

CBN Governor says naira exchange rate value is between N430-440/$1

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has advised investors that he expects the true value of the naira to be between 430 to 440 naira to the dollar. Meanwhile, earlier in the week the Debt Management Office surprised the market by selling bonds worth over two times the amount offered at its June bond auction. Dumebi Udegbunam, a Fixed Income Trader at UBA joins us for more on the market.

Fri, 25 Jun 2021 15:01:02 GMT