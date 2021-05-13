CGIAR System Organisation: Sophisticated solutions needed to solve complex problems in agriculture

On the side-lines of the two-day high-level dialogue on improving food security in Africa, Kundhavi Kadiresan, Managing Director for Global Engagement and Innovation at CGIAR System Organisation says sophisticated solutions are needed to address some of the complex problems of today. She also notes that technology has to be relevant for today and science and innovation should lead to adoption. She discussed this and more with CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor.

