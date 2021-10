Share

Chapel Hill Denham: Cement industry Q3 results driven by higher prices

Analysts at Chapel Hill Denham, have attributed the third-quarter revenue growth of cement giants, Dangote Cement, BUA, and Lafarge Africa to higher prices, noting that the ex-factory prices of cement were higher than last year’s levels. Mustapha Wahab, Analyst at Chapel Hill Denham, joins CNBC Africa to discuss the Q3 earnings.

Fri, 29 Oct 2021 14:36:06 GMT